Superflux denies money-laundering, election interference allegations

Superflux International Limited, a security printing company in Nigeria, has categorically refuted recent allegations of involvement in money laundering, siphoning of COVID-19 funds, and retaining ballot

papers for electoral manipulation during the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

The Managing Director, Gabriel Okonkwo, who spoke with newsmen denied any connection with money-laundering activities, emphasizing its commitment to upholding corporate responsibility and integrity in its business dealings.

He further said that the company has never been used as a conduit for illicit funds, nor has it engaged in any unlawful financial practice.

Addressing the accusations of retaining ballot papers for a specific candidate in the 2023 elections, the company expressed deep concern over the falsehood of these claims.

It clarified that it was not contracted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to print any ballot papers for the 2023 electoral period, let alone for Ogun State.

Furthermore, Superflux International Limited defended its actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting its genuine efforts to support various communities and institutions. The company revealed significant donations to aid the fight against COVID-19, including a

N20,000,000 contribution to the Ogun State Covid-19 Fund and other financial aid. It asserted that all contributions were transparently accounted for and not concealed as falsely alleged.

The company expressed its disappointment over the invasion of privacy and announced its determination to take legal action against those spreading false information to restore its reputation, business, and integrity.