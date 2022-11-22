Super Savers: UBA promises memorable Christmas for customers

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has assured its loyal customers of a remarkable Christmas celebration as it plans to reward them with exciting prizes in its upcoming Super Savers draw.

The draw is open to all UBA account holders in Nigeria and will be held on December, 16 at UBA House, Marina, where the bank will be giving out a total of N22.5 million to its loyal customers.

According to UBA, this unique Super Savers draw has something big for everyone and intends to appreciate customers of the bank who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal to the bank over the years.

“It will also offer fresh opportunities to intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires and lucky winners who have, in the past, benefitted from various promos held by the bank,” the bank stated.

“In this edition, 23 lucky customers with UBA Bumper accounts will take home a grand prize of either N2 million, N1.2 million rent for a year, N500,000 shopping allowance and N100,000 cash prizes, ” the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the forthcoming draw, Sampson Aneke, head of retail, digital and transaction banking said “UBA is passionate about actualising the dreams of its customers as the bank is relentless in helping them grow by making more and more of its customers millionaires.

“As always, we have decided to make this Christmas a very merry and memorable one for all and have put in place quite a lot to make it happen. UBA always walks the talk and never relents in helping its customers succeed. Our customers are special to us, and this is another opportunity to prove just that,” he noted.

Read also: Nigeria’s infrastructure gap may close in 300 years- WorldBank

Uzoamaka Oyeka, group head, brand management & marketing, UBA noted that “this edition of the upcoming Super Savers draw will usher in the end of year festivities in grand style for winners and their families especially with the rising cost of living.”

“I will advise both new and old customers to participate in this promo because, opportunities like this which create delightful experiences for those who continue to support our brand will help concretise the UBA customer first philosophy of always putting the customers’ needs at the forefront of everything we do,” she said.

Ten customers with UBA Savings accounts will equally be rewarded with N1 Million each, 10 students of tertiary institutions and Youth Corps members with a UBA NextGen account will get a pocket money reward of N180,000 for a year, while 20 children with a UBA Kiddies or Teens Account will get rewarded with N200,000 school fees grant.

New customers can simply open a UBA account and start saving, while existing customers who intend to qualify for this mega draw, can simply save N5,000 in their UBA Bumper or NextGen account, N10,000 in their UBA Savings account, or maintain a standing instruction of at least N10,000 every month into a UBA Kiddies & Teens account, as the more they save, the higher the chances of winning big.

As a spin off in this xmas special draw, one lucky Domiciliary Savings account holder will also bag a N1,000,000 cash prize. All the customer needs to do is open a UBA Domiciliary Savings Account with their BVN and maintain a minimum balance of $100 or its equivalent in other currencies till December.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five (25) million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London, Paris, and Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.