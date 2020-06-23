Summit to empower Nigerians with tools for sustainable wealth, financial wellbeing

The Global Wealth Creation Summit 2020 would empower Nigerians with practical principles, and tools for sustainable wealth and financial wellbeing.

Oladipupo Clement, the convener and a Global Investor and trusted Wealth Creation & Retention Coach with a career spanning over two decades said Nigeria, the giant of Africa, sits on enormous natural and human resources and has the potential to be a super socio-economic power of the world, yet the majority of its population lives below the poverty line.

Clement said this anomaly has been decoded by The Global Wealth Creation Summit 2020 and would be presented in a 2-day virtual conference themed “Unlocking the Wealth Code of Naija” on the 26-27 of June 2020 at 6 pm (WAT).

Speaking on the upcoming summit, the convener Oladipupo Clement said:

“This conference is unique in its pertinent offering; coming at the most crucial time in our world economy. The excellence and quality of this conference was in the selection of our panel of speakers, which boasts an array of world-renowned administrators, entrepreneurs, social and economic influencers, industry leaders, religious leaders, and humanitarians.”

The speakers are; Wealth Creation Expert; Olumide Emmanuel, Cash Flow Entrepreneur; Tade Cash, Leadership Expert; Niyi Adesanya, Digital Entrepreneur; Olatunde Samson, Founder of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble; Adenike Ogunlesi, and Wealth Manager; Damilola Hassan.

Clement is also the CEO of LIFEPAGE Group, a Real Estate Investment Company.

LIFEPAGE Group has successfully created and managed over 23 projects across Africa, with an investment portfolio of deals worth over 20 million dollars.

Clement leads a group of investors and professionals comprising over 15,000 subscribers and realtors.

He also co-founded several other companies within the Construction, software Development, Executive Education, and Agriculture space.

Attachments area