Sultan of Sokoto calls for deeper sensitization on myths around COVID-19 vaccines

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called for more sensitization on the myths and conspiracy theories around the COVID-19 vaccines to enable religious and traditional leaders to drive acceptance as the country awaits its first delivery in February.

Abubakar made this call during a recent Sensitisation Programme on COVID-19 vaccine for Muslim Scholars and Imams in Nigeria, facilitated by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Abuja.

“There are myths, people talk of conspiracy theories, that the vaccine is meant to kill us, there are so many videos circulating, very negative videos”, he said while calling on all participants at the event to raise questions on their fears and concerns around the vaccines as well as the storage capacity when the vaccine eventually comes into Nigeria.