Sule proposes N382.57bn as 2025 fiscal estimates in Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has presented 2025 budget of N382, 567, 843,592.03 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Governor Sule, said the total budget for the 2025 was structured into two parts – recurrent expenditure takes N159.97 billion, representing 41.82%, while N222.60 billion is budgeted for capital expenditure representing 58.18%.

“The budget allocation is based on main sectorial follows: Administrative Sector: N80.14 billion, Economic Sector: N139.84 billion, Law and Justice Sector: N10.61 billion, Social Sector: N151.97 billion,” he said

The governor, however commended the Speaker and members of the House for always giving prompt attention to the State’s Appropriation Bill presented before them for consideration and approval..

“I appreciate this synergy and partnership in our collective commitment to provide purposeful leadership to the people of Nasarawa State”, Governor Sule said.

He noted that, the 2025 budget was aimed at continuing on the path of recovery, with a focus on improving on education standard, expanding infrastructure, agriculture, health, security and technology sub-sectors.

“The allocations to the sub-sectors are hereby enumerated below: Education, Science & ICT N78.16 billion, Infrastructure N71.70 billion, Governance, Security & General Administration N50. 75 billion, Health, N36. 20 billion, Agriculture & Water Resources N36.07 billion, Environment- N27.02 billion.

“The proposed budget for others are Finance, Investment & Trade N26.11 billion, Information & Tourism N19.36 billion, Law and Justice N10.61 billion, Legislation N10.03 billion, Youth & Sport Development N9.77 billion, Humanitarian and Women Empowerment N6.40 billion”, he said.

