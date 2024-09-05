Sule asks COREN to help address infrastructure deficit, power

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has challenged Nigerians engineers to use their training and skills to proffer practical solutions to address issues of infrastructure and power.

Governor Sule threw the challenge while delivering his goodwill message during the opening ceremony of the 32nd Engineering Assembly of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) in Abuja.

According to the governor, time for talk among engineers is over, especially with the present challenges confronting the Country.

“I think it’s about time as engineers we make the necessary impact. We have talked a lot and we have talked enough. We have gone through so many communique, we have gone through so many summits.

“I think with the challenges Nigeria is facing, it is about time that at the end of this event, we should at least pick one or two areas and make necessary impact so that Nigerians would agree that engineers have arrived”, he said.

He identified areas such as infrastructure, power and energy as areas Nigerian engineers can focus on, with a view to proffering practical solutions to address the challenges inherent in these areas.