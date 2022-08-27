Succour as Ogun takes over rehabilitation of Sango Ota-Abeokuta Expressway

Succour is coming the way of commuters on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway as the Ogun State government has commenced rehabilitation work on the ever-busy road.

The intervention of the Ogun State government is coming against the failure of the Federal Government to arrest the degeneration of the road.

The rehabilitation work has been divided into five segments. The first segment takes off from the Tollgate end of the expressway to Singer, which is a distance of 7.5kilometers.

According to the state Commissioner for Works, Ade Akinsanya, the second segment covers Singer to Ifo, third segment takes off from Ifo to Papalanto, the fourth segment is from Papalanto to Itori, while the last segment will see the rehabilitation work taking off from Itori to the end of the road at the Brewery.

Akinsanya, who led a team of journalists to tour of some ongoing and completed road projects in the state, said that already, contract for the first segment from the Tollgate to Singer has been awarded and work is already ongoing.

The commissioner noted that the Tollgate to Singer section of the road is the most deplorable, noting that one side of the road has been totally abandoned and can only be plied by heavy duty trucks.

Another deplorable section of the road is between Papalanto and Itori.

Akinsanya noted that the state government could not wait for the Federal Government to repair the road due to its deplorable condition.

It would be recalled that being a federal road, both the Ogun and Lagos State governments had approach the federal government to release the road for them to be repaired. But the request was rejected.

The team also inspected ongoing projects in Ogun West Senatorial District, including Ilaro to Owode Yewa and Atan-Lusada Agbara road.

The Atan-Lusada-Agbara road is 19 kilometers. It has minimum of two lanes, and maximum of eight lanes in some areas.

Akinsanya disclosed that unlike the previous administration, the current road construction in the state is being done with utmost cost saving mechanism.

Consequently, he said that the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road will only have one bridge, with a new two lane bridge already under construction to complement the existing one and is about 70 percent completed.

“We are doing some rehabilitation on the old bridge by replacing old or damaged parapet, repairing some cracks with epoxy paints,” he explained.

Akinsanya said that Atan-Lusada-Agbara road is the biggest project currently going on in the state at the moment in view of the huge cost involved.

He reiterated the determination of the state government to deliver quality projects that will stand the test of time.