Subsidy removal: Tinubu calls for patience as palliatives are on its way

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for patience, calm, and belief in his government’s ability to ameliorate the untold hardship that millions of Nigerians are going through because of the fuel subsidy removal.

He made this plea on Thursday in Abuja at a book launch of the book titled “Brutally Frank” by former Federal Commissioner of Information, Edwin Clark.

The President, who was represented by George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said that he wasn’t ignorant or insensitive to the untold hardship many Nigerians are facing as they deal with the negative effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Tinubu, who admitted that the country is facing one of the most challenging times in its democratic dispensation, urged Nigerians to be patient and steadfast in prayer and belief.

He said that the solution to Nigeria’s problem cannot be like instant coffee, noting that what the country is going through is akin to the pain of childbirth, but after it will come merriment.

He emphasised that when the palliatives that have been rolled out start to take effect, the pain that is being felt by Nigerians as a result of the subsidy removal will gradually ease.

Akume said, “He (Tinubu) has also asked me to tell this gathering that we are going through a difficult phase in the history of this country. But these pains are pains of birth, birth of a new nation. And that if you want to celebrate a child, a baby, the mother must go through some pains.

“But at the end of the day, there is joy. There is merriment when the baby arrives. And we will certainly be there.

“Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there. I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things. And that is why palliatives are being put in place, 100 trucks of fertilisers have been sent to the states, 100 trucks of grains have been sent and more are coming and more buses are also coming.

“We can endure this for a moment. What we’re going through today is for a better tomorrow. Nations are great because citizens have hope. They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today.”

On Clark, the SGF said: “There is no need introducing a man, who needs no introduction. Chief E. K. Clark is a household name throughout this country, and I recall at a personal level when I was in secondary school, my governor then was the late Jedi Gomwalk, while his governor was Major Ogbemudia and because the two governors were very close the name Clark was constantly mentioned in our circles and eventually when I went to Jos to do my HSC, the name became even sound.

“But let me say, Chief E. K. Clark, the president respects your person, he recognises the fact that you are part of the Nigerian legend. You are the Iroko of the South-South, the Eagle of the nation. And you believe in the unity of this country. And it has been demonstrated in your book personally written by you.

“One wouldn’t be surprised because your boss, our father, General Gowon believed so much in the unity of this country and its territorial integrity.”