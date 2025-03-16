The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has called on the National Assembly to deepen stakeholders’ engagement on the proposed tax reform bill in the spirit of Ramadan and in accordance with principles of fairness.

“While acknowledging the importance of revenue generation for national development, MSSN urges the National Assembly to engage in broad-based consultations before approving any new tax laws.

“Tax policies must be fair, inclusive, and considerate of the economic realities faced by Nigerians, especially students, young entrepreneurs, and small businesses,” Mustapha Tajudeen Olumide, president, MSSN, said in a recent message to congratulate Muslim students on Ramadan.

He said that imposing additional tax burdens at a time when citizens are grappling with economic challenges may worsen financial hardship. “We, therefore, call on lawmakers to prioritize stakeholder engagement and ensure that any proposed tax reforms align with principles of economic sustainability and social justice.”

Read also: Will the governors deliver the Tax Reforms Nigerians truly need?

Olumide also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration for the implementation of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying that the initiative is a bold step toward ensuring that indigent students have access to quality education without financial hindrances.

According to him, education is the backbone of national development, and the MSSN believes that the program will ease the burden on struggling students and their families.

“We urge the government to ensure transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in its implementation so that the loan reaches the deserving beneficiaries without unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles,” he said.

The MSSN congratulated Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), for his outstanding leadership in fostering unity among Nigerian Muslims, especially during Ramadan.

“His Eminence has remained a symbol of peace, wisdom, and religious harmony, playing a crucial role in promoting understanding and cooperation among Muslims across Nigeria.

“As we embrace the spiritual essence of Ramadan, we urge all Muslims to demonstrate the values of patience, generosity, and compassion. We pray for Allah’s continued blessings on our leaders and for a more prosperous and united Nigeria,” Olumide said.

Share