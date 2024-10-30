Student loan: Northern Senators commend FG over 16,000 regional beneficiaries

The Northern Senators Forum has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for their pivotal role in implementing the national student loan scheme with over 16,000 regional beneficiaries.

In a letter signed by Abdul’aziz Musa Yar’adua, chairman of the Northern Senators Forum of the 10th National Assembly, the forum acknowledged the impactful strides of the scheme across tertiary institutions, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Northern Senators, I wish to most respectfully express our profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, and the entire Nigerians in the board and management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund led by Jim Ovia as chairman and Akintunde Sawyerr, as MD/CEO.

“Our expression of deep appreciation is given the enormity of the impact of the student loans scheme which has been initiated with instant impact across tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The students from tertiary institutions in the north have shown belief in and responsiveness to the scheme and it is heart-warming to find Bayero University, Kano; University of Maiduguri; and Federal University, Dustin-Ma, leading the charts of beneficiaries in the early days of the scheme, with over 16,000 combined number of beneficiaries amongst other students from numerous other institutions,” the statement read in part.

The Northern Senators also emphasised the scheme’s importance as a national project, advocating for balanced participation across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

Recognising the unique challenges in the Northern region, where youth restiveness and extremism have posed enduring threats, the forum called on the federal government to continue expanding educational access, especially for Northern youth, to foster socio-economic stability and employment opportunities.

The Northern Senators in their letter highlighted the historical impact of the Act establishing NELFUND, pointing to its potential to elevate living standards and reduce poverty across Nigerian communities.

They commended NELFUND’s management for their commitment to driving positive change and encouraged Northern state governments to actively partner with NELFUND in awareness campaigns across tertiary institutions within their states.

The forum’s appeal for collaboration underscores a shared vision of long-term educational empowerment and community development.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share