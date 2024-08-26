Student loan: Lawmakers decry exclusion of south east institutions in N2.9bn disbursement

The South East caucus of the National Assembly has raised concerns over the exclusion of beneficiaries from South East tertiary institutions in the ongoing disbursement of student loans by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The loans, intended to support students across Nigeria, have so far amounted to N2,946,927,155, benefiting 27,667 students from 19 institutions nationwide. However, the caucus said it observed that none of these institutions are located in the South East.

NELFUND had explained that the exclusion is not intentional. According to the fund, verification lists were sent to all tertiary institutions across the country, but South East institutions have yet to respond to the requests for verification, which is a prerequisite for their students to be included in the disbursement process.

The South East caucus urged relevant institutions in the South East to promptly comply with NELFUND’s verification requirements. The caucus emphasised the importance of this loan program in alleviating financial challenges that limit access to higher education, urging students from the region to take advantage of the opportunity.

“It is important that as a people, we do not intentionally marginalise ourselves from opportunities which are open to all Nigerians. Those opportunities are our right and we must, like others, demand for what rightfully belongs to us”, a statement by Enyinnaya Abaribe Leader of the South East Senate Caucus of the National Assembly on Sunday read.

The statement was co-signed by Igariwey Iduma Enwo, the Leader of the South East Caucus of the House of Representatives.