Strike: FG meets ASUU officials, Monday

Representatives of the Federal Government led by Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, will on Monday, meet with the officials of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other relevant stakeholders to iron out issues of interest to all parties.

ASUU, a few days ago, issued a 21-day notice of strike to the Federal Government over several unresolved issues, notably, emergency revitalisation fund of public universities; payment of outstanding earned academic allowances; and release of withheld salaries, promotion arrears, and third-party deductions of our members.

The other issues include the stoppage of illegal recruitments; proliferation of public universities/abuse of universities’ laws, regulations and processes; and removal of universities from the treasury single account and new IPPIS vis-a-vis to herald the autonomy of our universities.

Mamman, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, that letters of invitation have been sent to the ASUU officials and several other organisations that would be relevant in the meeting.

He said: “Most of the issues raised by ASUU are being attended to. For instance, the issue of exit from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has since been resolved by the president.

“Bureaucracy is the reason for the delay in the implementation of that directive. But by the time we meet on Monday, some of these issues will be discussed and resolved.”

He insisted that President Bola Tinubu was committed to academic stability in the schools, and would not hold back any support that would ensure that the era of academic disruption in the tertiary institutions is over.

He added: “Most of these demands ASUU started in 1981. Virtually all governments have had their fair share of ASUU strikes. But the president committed during his campaign that a permanent solution would be provided this time, and he has shown that in his steps and actions.”

He, therefore, appealed to ASUU to be considerate in their actions and open-minded in their approach to the negotiation table so that interests of all parties would be properly represented.