Street Waste Company partners Coca-Cola to mark World Environmental Day

Co-founder Street Waste Company Limited, Omoh Alokwe has appealed to Nigerians to clean up the ecosystem so as not to endanger marine and wildlife animals.

Speaking with newsmen recently at Elegushi Private Beach, Lekki, Lagos during a clean-up exercise to mark this year’s World Environmental Day which came under the theme, ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, Alokwe maintained that there was need to restore and create a sustainable environment for present and future generations.

In her words: “The environment needs to be restored. There is need for us to clear up our ecosystem and stop endangering marine and wildlife animals’’.

Also speaking at the exercise, Director Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Company Limited, Amaka Onyemelukwe, affirmed that the World Environmental Day”, which comes up every 5th June aimed to educate people on the need to take care of the environment as well as to restore the nature of the ecosystem.

Continuing she said: “This is a collective responsibility to restore nature and planet by separating waste from the used product for recycling where everyone can leave a better life for generations to come”.

Enumerating firms that organised the clean-up exercise, Onyemelukwe said they include; the Coca-Cola Company, Street Waste Company, Kids Beach Garden among others, adding that the partnership was necessary so as to create awareness and educate the masses about nature and the ecosystem.