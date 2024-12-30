Strategies for successful adventure in the New Year

For you to be successful in this New Year, you must come to the full consciousness that you are unique. There is nobody like you and there can never be anybody like you. You are here on earth for a unique mission (purpose); your personality, attribute, life experiences differ from others, that is why even if you are twins, arithmetically you were not born same seconds, you came into this world in a unique dimension from your mother’s womb after you have been nurtured for nine (9) months; God who chose the womb of your conception has crafted your path in life until you come to the full consciousness that you are made by God for God, you will keep navigating this human world as a fugitive. You may be wondering there are others that do not acknowledge God in their life, but it seems they are successful; that is your perspective. The functionality of a product is not measured by popular demand; it is measured and determined by the producer with a label for its distinction with outstanding result. God is your producer; in other words, you are made by God to operate his mandate on the earth, and you are the extension of God. Psalm 139:14 (King James Version) “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” You have been fearfully and wonderfully made by God, His work is marvelous, and you as a product of God are marvelous therefore, you are not expected to be stranded in this New Year. Life is a journey that transcends to eternity; however, for you to make the most of life, you must come to the reality that Jesus Christ the author and the finisher of our faith will sail you through. Your connection will determine your allocation in the journey of life; those you operate with, will expedite the functionality of your individuality. The perception of God about you is not restricted to your nationality; the economic situation within your nation might be in a state of deterioration, however, God’s agenda for you is embedded in his divine riches. For you to progress in the journey of year 2025, you must first digress; once you digress from the crowd, you will locate your hidden potential. In the New Year, for new things to happen in your life, there must be a new approach to the issues of life by you. There is no difficult path to navigate; it only depends on your perspective, your perception about issues of life in the New Year 2025 will determine the depth of your progression towards advancement and upliftment. No matter the economic situation within your nation, that does not warrant you to go into depression; you need to be courageous and energise about your preferable future, all you need to do is to have a conception (vision) of a better life. In life, what you do not conceive, you do not receive; you must first conceive what you expect to receive in the New Year 2025; in other words, it must first be envisioned in your mind what you must accomplish in the new year. The mind of a man is the engine room of the society, every invention in the world was first a perception in the mind of the inventor, and your perception will determine the progression of your life. As a nation, we must see progression economically. In terms of security each and every one of us must cooperate with the security officials by being vigilant. As the saying goes, make hay while the sun shines; the early stage of the year must be utilised in achieving greater heights. There ought to be a time for brainstorming and strategising. Have a blue print that guides you in your adventure of the New Year 2025. You must be optimistic about your profession and issues of your life, there should not be time for mediocrity; however, for you to be successful and achieve that great result, there must be a time for you to think deep, scan your life over the years, there should not be a repetition of your negative application towards strategic issues within your nation and personal life. As a result of economic empowerment of a nation and individual, greater decision will be made for buoyancy in the aspect that matters to daily life, but for us as humans, to experience greater financial prosperity, our purchasing power must not exceed our earning (economic) prowess; we should not spend beyond our income. The rightful application of the rules of engagement will culminate into a successful year for you, however, to mitigate certain problems affecting us as a nation and individual, we must first deal with foundational conception. Nigeria is rich with cer tain opportunities, to maximise these opportunities, you must ideally study problems within the nation; then you monetise your legitimate solution to the problem, those in the telecommunications industry are maximising the opportunities of Nigeria being a plural society, same goes to different fields of human endeavor within the nation.

