In the trading week ended Friday, March 7 investors in Nigeria’s stock market booked about N476billion loss. The market decreased by 1.19 percent in the review trading week.

Upside momentum at the equities market remained limited following elevated fixed income yields. The market recorded four days of negative closes as against one day of positive.

All key sectoral indices closed the week in red – NGX Banking Index (-2.87percent), NGX Consumer Goods Index (-1.72 percent), NGX Industrial Index (-0.01 percent), NGX Insurance Index (-2.33 percent), and NGX Oil & Gas Index (-0.19 percent).

While many investors failed to take advantage of beaten-down prices, more profit-taking into the month of March pushed the return this year lower to +3.51 percent.

Moving further into the market, analysts expect mixed trading sessions, with pockets of buying interest in fundamentally strong stocks particularly companies that are rewarding investors with dividend and bonuses.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation which started the review week at 107,821.39 points and N67.193trillion respectively closed at 106,538.6 points and N66.717 trillion.

