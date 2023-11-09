Steve Wozniak, Apple Co-founder, hospitalised amid stroke concerns

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was reportedly hospitalised in Mexico City on Wednesday, and initial reports indicated a possible stroke.

Mexican media outlets initially reported the hospitalisation, leading to concerns about the 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur’s health.

According to Reuters, Wozniak was in Mexico City to participate in a World Business Forum event held in the Santa Fe neighbourhood. However, U.S. media outlet TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, later suggested that the illness might be a less serious case of vertigo.

Wozniak was scheduled to give a speech at the World Business Forum event at 4:20 p.m. local time. Still, event organisers did not immediately respond to requests for comment, leaving many speculating about the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation. At this time, Reuters has not confirmed the reports of Wozniak’s hospitalisation.

TMZ’s report noted that Wozniak completed his speech at the event but later informed his wife that he was “feeling strange.” In response, his wife insisted that he seek medical attention. While the details remain unclear, TMZ suggested that Wozniak might have suffered from vertigo, a condition characterized by dizziness and balance problems.

Who is Steve Wozniak?

Steve Wozniak is widely recognized as one of the pioneers of the personal computer revolution. He co-founded Apple Computer, Inc. in 1976 alongside his more famous business partner, Steve Jobs.

Apple played a pivotal role in shaping the technology landscape and went on to become one of the world’s most valuable companies.

The tech giant is celebrated for its innovative design and the functionality of a wide range of consumer electronics, including laptops, desktop computers, and the iconic iPhone mobile phone.