Sterling bank boss, 9 others appointed Alaghodaro board directors

Asue Ighodalo, chairman of Sterling Bank and founding partners, Banwo and Ighodalo, and nine other persons have been appointed as directors on the Board of Trustees for Alaghodaro by the Edo State government.

The Alaghodaro (a Benin slogan that connotes progress) summit, which started in 2017 and is now in its fifth edition, is an annual investment summit to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki’s anniversary in office and to create a platform for business leaders and investors to brainstorm and explore partnership prospects.

Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government, in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City on Wednesday, said Ifueko Alufokhai will serve as the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of Alaghodaro.

Ogie added that in due course, the committee to organize the fifth anniversary of the summit would be announced.

The other directors, according to him, are Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government; Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), the Edo State Solicitor General; Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation; and Anthony Okungbowa, Edo State Head of Service.

Others are Emmanuel Ikazoboh, retired chairman, ECOBank PLC; Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO, Transcorp PLC; Izuma Sophia Onyenkpa, Principal Partner, Izlaw Solicitors; Onoise Onaghinon, the Chief Operating Officer, Afrinvest.