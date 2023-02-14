Sterling Bank appoints Manish Singhal as non-executive director

Sterling Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public of the appointment of Manish Singhal as a non-executive director of the bank.

“The approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been obtained for his appointment. Manish Singhal has over twenty-six (26) years of experience in the Financial Service Industry.

“He is currently the General Manager (Operations), International Banking Group (IBG), State Bank of India (SBI), where he oversees the Operations and Information Systems, Human Relations & Expansion Planning, and Strategy.

“He also oversees the implementation of IT-related policies and the activities relating to the IT infrastructure of SBI, among other responsibilities,” the bank said in a statement at the Nigerian Exchange.

Manish Singhal holds a Master of Science (Mathematics) from Garhwal University and is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

Before his current role at SBI, Manish Singhal worked as a full-time Director and Chief Financial Officer at SBICAP Securities Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary and broking arm of the State Bank of India).

During his career in SBI, Manish Singhal has held several other positions. He has vast experience in Business Development, Risk Management, Compliance, Customer Service, Human Resources, Administration, and Products Development.