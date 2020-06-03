Steam Africa Moon Hack 2020

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, STEAM Africa Initiative is excited to announce that the annual Moonhack which they have hosted for 3 consecutive years will now be 100% virtual.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, STEAM Africa Initiative is excited to announce that the annual Moonhack which they have hosted for 3 consecutive years will now be 100% virtual. With over 38,000 children registered globally, Moonhack 2020 is allegedly the largest coding program for kids.

STEAM Africa Initiative is a Non-Profit organisation born out of the need to add value to the educational sector in Nigeria and Africa using STEAM—Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths—based curriculum as the pedagogic method for learning and enquiry. It is without doubt that the world needs critical thinkers, doers, and problem solvers—kids who understand science, who can adapt to the latest technology and engineer new solutions to solve problems of all sizes.

The completed Project https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/400286489/editor . when you open thee link click on the green flag for the drone to move.

Moonhack is a free coding program for children all over the world organized by Code Club Australia—an international network of volunteers and educators who run free coding programs for children between the ages of 9-13, with about 10,000 clubs in over 160 countries as well as club projects that have been translated into more than 25 languages. It is powered by Telstra Foundation (the philanthropic arm of Telstra, Australia’s largest mobile network) and hosted in Nigeria by STEAM Africa Initiative, its local partner.

Every year STEAM Africa, through the support of various national and international partners/sponsors, gets children aged 7-15 to work on several projects that proffer solutions to global problems. For this year’s annual Moonhack event, there are over 38,000 children globally with well over 500 children in Nigeria and the United Kingdom that are supported by STEAM Africa Initiative.

“We are hosting this for the third time in Nigeria and next year promises to be an even bigger event as this year’s event has attracted a few organizations that are looking to support us in making it a Nationwide Hackathon” replied Tiro Ovakporie, Founder/Executive Director of STEAM Africa Initiative, adding that “it is a platform where millions of kids in Nigeria and Africa as a whole can be supported not just for the Hackathon but also to drive virtual learning in the post COVID19 era, especially in Tech inclined subject areas”.

To help transform the minds of young change makers through STEAM as an educational approach to learning and critical thinking, join us, visit www.steamafricainitiative.org or www.moonhack.com to download the step-by-step instructions and code your own planet-saving solutions to drone planting, waste recycling and disposal, water usage, bush regeneration, sustainability at home and lots more.

For more detailed information please contact info@steamafricainitiative.org or call us on 08032714244.

Let’s save our planet, one project at a time!