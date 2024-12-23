Statistician-general tasks media, CSOs on objectivity in reporting NBS data

Four in ten Nigerians or over 82.9 million Nigerians live in poverty according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest

Adeyemi Adeniran, statistician-general of the federation, has urged the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to be objective and patriotic in reporting statistical data disseminated by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Adeniran, who made the call during his welcome remarks at a retreat for journalists and CSOs in Keffi, Nasarawa State, emphasised the importance of accurate and unbiased reporting, noting that the media and CSOs play a crucial role in national statistics production and interpretation.

“The media and CSOs serve as a bridge between statistical agencies and the public. By facilitating communication, promoting understanding, and fostering accountability, the media enhance the credibility and relevance of national statistics, empowering citizens to make informed decisions.

“In reporting, we recognise you as a partner in progress; we urge you to be objective and patriotic in reporting our data as disseminated by NBS.”

The statistician-general, who was represented by Biyi Fafunmi, director of Agriculture and Business Statistics Department, explained that the retreat aimed to equip journalists and CSOs with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively communicate statistics to the public.

He stated that the NBS was committed to sustained collaboration with the media and civil society for effective communication of statistical data.

“As technology and media landscapes continue to evolve, the role of media in this context will continue to expand.

“This will require ongoing collaboration between NBS, the media, and innovation to ensure effective communication of statistical data for planning and development on sustainable bases.”

Earlier, Sunday Ichedi, director of communication and public relations, emphasised the importance of accurate and informed reporting of statistics.

He pledged the NBS’s continued support to the media and CSOs in overcoming challenges they face in reporting on complex statistical issues.

“We believe that accurate and informed reporting of statistics is essential for promoting transparency, accountability, and evidence-based decision-making in Nigeria,” he said.

