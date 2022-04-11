Statistician General of the Federation not dead – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has debunked reports purporting that the Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, is dead.

The Bureau, in a statement on Sunday signed by its spokesperson Ichedi Joel, stated that the online publication is false and the “height of irresponsible journalism and a figment of the imagination of the publisher.”

The Bureau disclosed that the Statistician General was slightly indisposed on Saturday and following medication, but is now recuperating.

“We are well certain that he would, in a matter of few days, be back to his desk and continue his work in repositioning the NBS as the foremost national statistics agency in Africa and among the best globally,” the statement read.

“We are all mortals and by nature sometimes get weary. That is the case of the Statistician General now and it is not unusual for anybody to get sometimes get weary in the course of daily endeavours.

“We are using this to advice the general public to completely discountenance the purported death of the Statistician General by a disreputable online medium, which has been noted for ‘irresponsible and fake news journalism’ since it deputed,” the statement added.