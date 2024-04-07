State Police: Governors expected to submit reports within four weeks

The debate over state police in Nigeria has intensified, with governors expected to finalize their positions within the next month.

Unanimous support, pending reports

The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru, confirmed the governors’ unanimous backing for state police. While 16 states have already submitted reports to the National Economic Council (NEC), the remaining 20 are expected to follow suit within four weeks.

NGF expedites reports

Okauru emphasized the urgency of finalizing these reports, stating there’s “a very strong consensus in support of state police.” He downplays the lack of reports as a sign of dissent, acknowledging it’s simply a matter of time.

Funding challenges acknowledged

The NGF Director-General acknowledges funding remains a concern, regardless of a centralized or state-based police structure. He suggests exploring innovative funding models, citing potential revenue generation from well-implemented police services.

President Bola Tinubu’s February 2024 meeting with governors reignited the state police discussion. The agreed-upon plan involves further exploration of modalities and potential constitutional amendments.

Historical context

This renewed push follows President Tinubu’s October 2023 proposal to increase police numbers and the 2014 National Political Reform Conference’s recommendation for state-controlled police forces. However, previous administrations under Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari failed to implement these reforms despite worsening security situations.