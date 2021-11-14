Starfield College seeks support to groom students with quality skills

The management of Starfield College in Fagba, Lagos has called for the collaboration of parents and other stakeholders to enable it to groom students with excellent academic and social skills.

Speaking at the 18th Valedictory Service and the graduation of 79 students from the school, Chris Eigbe, director of studies, Starfield College said that parents are the first-line and natural teachers to their children and that educational institutions require their support to bring out the best from their wards.

Eigbe said the management of the school operates an open-door policy and is honest in dealing with parents on any issue concerning their wards.

According to him, the college recently held a seminar for parents as part of the collaboration to ensure the academic success of their wards.

He listed the issues discussed at the seminar to include parenting well, engaging the school and teachers, participating in Parents-Teachers Conference (PTC), annual sports competition, awards/valedictory service, and social skills training.

Eigbe tasked the graduating students to be worthy ambassadors of the school by exhibiting characters that would make the college proud.

Sara Oyinloye, principal of the college, assured parents that the school management will focus on partnering with them to get the best results in academic and social skills.

She told the parents that their trust and belief in the school serves as inspiration for the management to do more.

She said the students’ performance in external examinations has been outstanding, adding that the school expects the students to emerge with outstanding results in their NECO and WAEC exams.

According to her, in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the school had students who scored above 300, 295s, 280s, and 270s.

She also assured parents that the students will perform well in the 2021 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Ibimidu Kola, the school Counselor, said the school organises career seminars for JSS 1 and JSS III students to guide them on their career path.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to parents and outstanding students. The award for best graduating student went to Toluwanimi Omole, who scored 274 in UTME and wants to study Medicine.

Aina Timilehin received the Director’s Award and emerged as the best Science student. He scored 309 in UTME, and intends to study Computer Science while Joan Atueyi received the best Commercial Student Award.