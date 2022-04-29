Stakeholders urge FG to revive moribund steel rolling mills

Stakeholders in the iron and steel sector have called on the Federal Government to revive all moribund rolling mills in the country.

The stakeholders, under the aegis of Iron rod and Steel Dealers Employers Union of Nigeria, said resuscitating the steel mills would put an end to the supply of substandard materials and the huge losses to the economy arising therefrom.

Gbenga Awoyele, the national president of the union, while receiving the union’s certificate of registration from the federal ministry of labour and employment in Abuja on Friday, said apart from tackling the issue of substandard iron rods, the reviving the moribund steel and rolling mills would create employment and boost the economy.

“Jos steel rolling mill, Oshogbo steel rolling mill, Delta and Katsina steel rolling mill should be resuscitated.

“We have mills that have not produced for more than 20 years and some of them were given to people to manage; government should compel the managers to start work at the steel mill or re-award it to other people.

“These mills will boost our economy and create employment. We have substandard iron rods everywhere now because our local mills are not working.

“Before the arrival of the foreign steel companies in Nigeria, our iron rods were accepted in other countries, but now, they are no longer accepted,” Awoyele said.

According to him, every iron rod produced is supposed to come with a certificate, name of the manufacturer and date of product manufacture to help eliminate substandard ones in the market.

Awoyele also said that all iron rods must be produced according to the specification of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Earlier, Falonipe Amos, registrar of trade unions, ministry of labour and employment, urged the union to operate within their area of jurisdiction to avoid a clash with other unions.

Amos, who reeled out the dos and don’ts guiding unions, told the union leaders to avoid fighting over membership and focus their attention on the activities of the dealers, distributors and agents.

“There must be election after four years of the present officers and resolve any issue that arises within the union.

“Your account must be audited every year by an auditor approved by the labour ministry and the name of the union cannot be changed without informing us,” Amos added.