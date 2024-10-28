Stakeholders restate commitment to sustainable development of Ijaw region

L-R: Inuruo Wills, lead consultant, Govenant Consulting & former commissioner for environment, Bayelsa State; Benjamin Okaba, president, Ijaw National Congress (INC) worldwide & co-convener; John Jonah, former deputy governor, Bayelsa State; Steve S. Azaiki, president, Azaiki Foundation & principal convener; Ann-Kio Briggs, environmentalist & human rights sctivist; Emeka Ugwu-Oju, chairman, BOT, SESSPN; Hilda Dokubo, actress; Felix Achibiri, chairman/CEO, Dfc Holdings Ltd; Caleb Olubolade, former military administrator, Bayelsa State & former minister of police affairs, during the recent pre-summit conference of the 1st Pan-Ijaw Economic Summit 2024 in Yenagoa.

Concerned stakeholders in the Niger Delta have restated their commitment to a sustainable development of Ijaw region.

This commitment was stated during the recent pre-summit conference of the first Pan-Ijaw Economic Summit, held recently at the Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Bayelsa State Government House, Yenagoa.

Hosted by the Azaiki Foundation in partnership with the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the two-day event brought together key stakeholders, leaders, and experts to discuss the economic development and sustainability of the Ijaw region.

Themed, ‘Environmental Regeneration and Economic Sustainability’, the conference addressed critical topics ranging from marine and blue economy opportunities to infrastructural security in the Niger Delta.

“We are committed to fostering an environment that promotes economic resilience and sustainable practices in the Ijaw region,” Steve Azaiki, president, Azaiki Foundation, said.

According to Azaiki, the conference closed with a call to action, urging stakeholders to implement the strategies discussed to secure a prosperous future for the Ijaw people.

“This summit is a significant step towards ensuring the Ijaw people benefit from the rich resources of our land,” Azaiki said.

According to him, the pre-summit further sets the stage for the main summit scheduled for December 3-5, 2024, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The conference emphasised that environmental regeneration and economic sustainability in the Ijaw region should not rely solely on government efforts but require proactive involvement from Ijaw people.

The South East-South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), represented by Emeka Ugwu-Oju, presented a goodwill message, which highlighted the importance of the Development Agenda South East-South South 2035 (DASESS 2035) for discussion at the main summit.

The pre-summit conference featured six thematic areas, including marine economy opportunities, environmental regeneration, prevention of oil theft, and human capital development.

