Stakeholders offer investment tips in Nigeria’s inflationary environment

Stakeholders in the financial industry have identified investment nuggets that Nigerians can take advantage of in order to make money in the country’s high inflationary environment.

Speaking at the second edition of the Financial Finesse webinar tagged ‘investing wisely to hedge against economic uncertainties’, hosted by PanAfrican Capital Group, Dele Ige, managing director at PAC Asset Management Limited, said investing wisely was essential for every individual.

“The key to staying above the recent rise in inflation is understanding the key areas to invest in, what works for you and who to trust to guide you in making such decisions.

“We at PAC Asset Management are not only committed to providing innovative investment management services, but also delivering diversified investment opportunities from different sectors of the economy with seasoned portfolio managers who can guide you on your investment journey,” Ige said.

Sola Adesakin, founder at Smart Stewards said everybody’s financial situation differs hence the need to not invest just because people are doing it.

“Attaining success in one’s financial journey takes consistency, so don’t invest based on sentiments, invest based on your goals and financial security,” she said.

On the various investment opportunities that PAC Asset Management offers, Temitope Julius, a portfolio manager, said the company’s investment portfolio has varied and diversified options that can be explored.

“We offer a tailor-made investment scheme that is just right for you, and that is why we always add a personal touch to the services we offer as fund managers.”

PAC Asset Management Limited “PAC Asset” is the asset management arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings.