Stakeholders back coast guard bill, call for clarity in Maritime security roles

Support is building for the Coast Guard Bill at the National Assembly, as stakeholders in Nigeria’s maritime sector describe it as a significant step toward strengthening maritime security.

At a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, the proposed establishment of a Nigeria Coast Guard received mostly positive feedback from experts and industry leaders.

Among those backing the bill were Olisa Agbakoba, former president of the Nigerian Bar Association and a maritime lawyer, Ade Dosunmu, former director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety (NIMASA), Jean Anishere, a Maritime lawyer representing the Nigerian Bar Association; and Ekwerre U. Ekwerre (Rtd), a former Flag Officer Commanding the Navy’s Training Command.

Agbakoba welcomed the bill as timely but urged a review of its provisions to address certain gaps. He offered his expertise to ensure the draft reflects industry needs.

Similarly, Dosunmu threw his weight behind the bill, advocating a clear distinction between the Navy’s focus on blue-water operations and national defence and the Coast Guard’s role in tackling maritime crimes along Nigeria’s 855-kilometre coastline to avoid an overlap of duty.

He referenced international examples like the United States and China, where well-defined roles between the Navy and Coast Guard ensure better maritime governance. However, he cautioned against assigning duties such as hydrography and oceanographic research to the Coast Guard, stating that they are better left to other existing agencies.

Ekwerre shared similar views, urging the Navy to focus on defence and diplomatic operations within Nigeria’s territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone, leaving law enforcement on inland waters to the Coast Guard.

BusinessDay reported that Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of marine and blue economy, had earlier emphasised the necessity of the proposed Coast Guard which he says, if successful, will pressing challenges including illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing, which have been estimated to cost sub-Saharan Africa between $3 billion and $5 billion annually in lost revenue.

