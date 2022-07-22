Spurt unveils new product to boost competitiveness of African SMEs

Spurt! a digital firm has launched ‘sync’, a new product designed to boost productivity and competitiveness of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and across Africa.

The firm noted that African firms are on average less productive than their global competitors, hence, its goal remains to facilitate a new wave of socioeconomic growth across the continent.

In a statement, partnerships and business development associate, Adewale Ogundoyin, explained that this newly launched tool called Sync! “would fast- track the process of achieving common goals and targets within new and small business teams.”

Given that 80 percent of productive businesses globally use some sort of project management software, the Spurt! team argues that it ‘is imperative to bring these digital tools to African SMEs so they can benefit from end-to-end team and project management.

Lead Strategist at Spurt!, Kristin Wilson, describes Sync! as one-stop-shop solution for “recruitment and talent management, project coordination and tracking, team communication and payments”.

Read also: Time for Nigerian SMEs to rejig their business models

In a further statement, she said, “This is possible because we have designed Sync! for new and small businesses with teams of 10 or less. This allows us to sustainably combine features from several platforms into one aggregator platform that is still affordable and easy to use.”

Team leaders and business owners on Sync! can engage with their existing teams or find freelancers to collaborate with on projects. The primary project management feature helps users to create a project, set specific milestones with timeframes and associated compensation as well as assign them to people.

Initial reports from their previously concluded private beta revealed that the product minimises the need to micromanage employees and helps drive confidence amongst all parties by ensuring that compensation is directly tied performance. One user described Sync! as a platform that will bring African businesses into the future of work whilst an investor explained that he invested in Sync! because he saw the potential to give startups and SMEs a tool to claw back against brain drain and competition through competitive workplace arrangements of the kind enabled on Sync!.

Sync! is free to use throughout its public beta period and will subsequently be billed as a subscription product for both businesses and freelancers. The platform is available via www.teamsync.tools.