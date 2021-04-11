South West groups in project against poverty, youth unemployment

In what the organisers described as a way of reviving the abandoned industrialisation policy of the late political sage and first premier of Western Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo for the Yoruba Nation, the leadership of Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF) and Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), have kick-started a project aimed at waging war against poverty, youth unemployment and crimes through industrialisation and agriculture.

The project, with the theme: ‘Promoting Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship in Yoruba Land’, was envisioned by a pan Yoruba Professional body, YPF, with the Banji Akintoye-led IOO as a major partner.

In December 2020, YPF and IOO trained 50 youths of Yoruba Descent on Smart Homes Automation and Solar Technology with capacity to compete anywhere in the world.

In January 2021, the groups also trained 40 youths of Yoruba descent, including Kwara and Kogi States, on several Accounting Technologies and Digital Marketing.

And in continuation of their drives against unemployment and the advancement of Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship in Western Nigeria, the pan-Yoruba groups have just completed the training of 45 youths of Yoruba Descent on Advanced Paint Production and Application with the Trainees exposed to how to produce commercially over twenty (20) types of Paints.

The training, done in partnership with an Indigenous Paint Company, Comfort Paints Propman Ltd, was on the production and application of Emulsion Paint, Satin or Nylon Paint, Texcoat Paint, Screeding Putty, Matt Paint, Gloss or Oil Paint, Flexcoat Paint, Matte Eggshells, Sheen, Mamo Satin and Silk Paint.

Other paints the trainees were trained to produce included Flextured Paint, POP Emulsion Paint, Marble Effect Paint, Marble Trowel Paint, Base Coat Paint, Graffitex Paint, Anti Rust Paint, Varnish Paint and Under Coat Paint.

Aside being trained on paint production, the trainees were also introduced to a three-hour session on customers relations and management so as to aide their drive for business expansion and profit maximisation.

Speaking during the grand finale of the training and products exhibition session, a retired Professor of Romantics and Comparative Literature, Ade Kukoyi, who represented the leader of IOO, Banji Akintoye at the event, said the programme, as designed by the YPF, is geared towards reviving the industrialisation policy of late Obafemi Awolowo in Western Nigeria.

In his words, Kukoyi said “my generation is tired already, so we are encouraging the younger generation to keep on with the battle. As you can see, the Industrialisation plans of YPF are about Sciences, Technology and Innovations.

“That was what Awolowo envisioned for Yoruba Nation and started for the Yoruba people before our “enemies” subjugated his vision but by the grace of God, we are reviving everything and the journey to this redemption has started,” Kukoyi, said.

In his brief remarks, the General Secretary of IOO, Opeyemi Akinola, said the organisation chose to partner YPF in order to ensure that Yoruba Land does not become another “South Sudan” after actualising its demand for Self-Determination within the Nigerian federation.

He called on the Trainees to ensure they join in the crusade for Self-Determination for Yoruba people, saying the present 1999 constitution of Nigeria as severally amended will continue to sustain unemployment until it is repealed and the people are allowed to come up with the constitution they want as a country of many nations.

In his remarks, the Founder and President of YPF, Maxwell Adeleye, said his team, alongside other like-minds, will increase the tempo of the Entrepreneurial Development Series being championed by the YPF in partnership with IOO and as supported by various individuals, corporate institutions and organisations towards Promoting Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship in Yoruba Nation.

He said the level of hunger and poverty, mostly caused by unemployment, in western Nigeria, is gargantuan and must be curtailed in line with the dictates of 21st century, hence, the decision to adopt a Knowledge-based approach.

“Hunger, starvation and poverty breeds insecurity and civil unrest. And the major cause of hunger and poverty is unemployment. Therefore, we want to use sciences, technology and digital innovations to wage war against poverty in Yoruba Land, hence we are here today.

“In our maiden edition at this venue in December 2020, we trained about 50 youths on Smart Homes Automation and Solar Technology. Today, they are thriving. In January 2021, we trained 40 youths on various forms of Accounting Technology and Digital Marketing. The Trainees are now in town excelling.

“For almost one week, we engaged our trainees on how to produce and apply paints over 20 paints. By the grace of God, we shall monitor their progress and ensure they use their acquired skills to tackle unemployment in Yoruba Land”, Adeleye, said.

He thanked IOO, other sponsors and everyone who contributed to the success of the training. He singled out the Legal and Finance Director of YPF, Oladapo Kayode, for his consistent dedication to duties and commitment towards the professional emancipation of the younger generation.

The resource person on paints production and application, Samuel Adegboro, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Comfort Paints and his counterpart on customer relations and management, Samuel Fasanmi, a psychometrician and personality development expert, charged the trainees to maximise the skills they acquired on the platter of gold towards a better life.

They warned the trainees against producing substandard products, appealing to them to make integrity and quality service delivery their watchword as they begin a new life in the world of entrepreneurship.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, one of the trainees, Hakeem Adebanjo, thanked the leadership of IOO and YPF for giving him and his colleagues what he described as a “life-changing opportunity”.

“I never believed what I read online was real until I got here. I am a Yoruba man working for a living in Abia State, South Eastern Nigeria; I had to travel down to be part of this free training worth more than a million. I am surprised and yet to believe that some Pan- Yoruba groups like YPF and IOO exists.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we thank you for giving us a future. We thank you, YPF and Ilana Omo Oodua for changing our lives. May history and posterity be kind to you,” Adebanjo said