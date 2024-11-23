South Sudan tops list of african countries with highest hunger levels

Hunger continues to plague many African nations, and for some, it remains an overwhelming challenge. As part of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2), countries are working towards eliminating hunger, improving food security, and promoting sustainable agriculture. However, the road to achieving this goal is still far for many, with food insecurity deeply rooted in their economies and societies.

The SDG 2 index offers a clear picture of where countries stand in their fight against hunger, with lower scores indicating higher levels of food insecurity. While the consequences of hunger are dire, they go far beyond just economic loss. Hunger damages productivity, weakens immune systems, and makes people more vulnerable to illness. Malnutrition, especially in children, can result in stunting and wasting, problems that persist throughout life and have long-term impacts on communities and nations as a whole.

But the implications of hunger don’t stop there. The strain on healthcare systems becomes enormous, as treating malnutrition and related illnesses diverts critical resources from other pressing needs, overwhelming systems already struggling to cope with limited funds and infrastructure.

Despite ongoing efforts, no African country has fully reached SDG 2, and many remain far from achieving it, according to the Financing Africa report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. The road to food security is long, but understanding where the greatest challenges lie can help direct action where it’s most urgently needed.

Here are the 10 African countries with the highest hunger levels, based on their SDG 2 index scores. A lower score here means a more severe hunger crisis.

1. South Sudan – SDG 2 index: 19.8

South Sudan has the lowest SDG 2 index score on the continent, reflecting its ongoing struggle with hunger. Persistent conflict, displacement, and a fragile economy have compounded food insecurity in the country.

2. Sudan – SDG 2 index: 21.9

Sudan ranks second, with hunger levels exacerbated by economic instability, political challenges, and the effects of climate change on agriculture.

3. Somalia – SDG 2 index: 27.3

Somalia’s position reflects the impact of prolonged droughts, conflicts, and limited access to sustainable agricultural resources.

4. Central African Republic – SDG 2 index: 36.5

The Central African Republic faces ongoing challenges linked to food insecurity, including displacement and limited agricultural productivity.

5. Chad – SDG 2 index: 38.5

Chad’s low score is influenced by its reliance on subsistence agriculture, limited infrastructure, and vulnerability to climate shocks.

6. Mauritania – SDG 2 index: 42.6

Mauritania ranks sixth, with factors such as desertification and reliance on imports contributing to high hunger levels.

7. Cabo Verde – SDG 2 index: 45.0

Cabo Verde’s hunger levels are shaped by its small-scale agricultural capacity and dependence on food imports.

8. Botswana – SDG 2 index: 45.1

In Botswana, hunger levels are influenced by climate variability and reliance on food imports to meet local demand.

9. Comoros – SDG 2 index: 45.2

Comoros faces challenges related to its geography, limited agricultural output, and reliance on external food supplies.

10. Niger – SDG 2 index: 45.3

Niger completes the list, with hunger levels driven by recurrent droughts, limited infrastructure, and high population growth.

