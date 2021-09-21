South East group sends SOS to Fashola over deplorable Onitsha-Owerri Road, others

The Cultural Credibility Development Initiative (CCDI), a socio-cultural Igbo group made up of prominent sons and daughters of South East geo-political zone, has sent a “save-our-souls” message to Babatunde Fashola, minister of Works and Housing, to urgently rescue the dilapidated Onistsha-Owerri Road, particularly the Metallurgical Training Institute junction.

In a letter written to the Minister and signed by Goddy Uwazuruike, a lawyer and chieftain of CCDI, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, the group, urged Fashola, to without delay, rehabilitate the failed portions of the road in order to save lives.

Describing the road as a looming disaster waiting to happen, the group said: “It is a present and looming danger to anyone passing through that road.”

Uwazuruike, also a chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who signed the letter said: “The Onitsha-Owerri Rd has been divided into two. Need I remind the Hon. Minister that this road is crucial to the network of roads leading to the Economic Golden Egg of Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, we wish to inform you that the roads in Igboland are so dilapidated that road transportation have crumbled beyond description. As the governor of Lagos State, you performed very well in the provision and maintenance of good roads.”

The statement was accompanied with a video of the failed portion of the road, which has since gone viral on social media.

The statement also called Fashola’s attention to other important roads in the South East that demand urgent attention.

“We believe that you can repeat this feat on Onitsha-Enugu Road; Enugu-Port Harcourt Rd; Ihiala-Mbano-Umuahia Road; the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road, the Aboh-Anioma Road; the Umuahia Arochukwu Road; Owerri-Okigwe Road, Owerri-Port-Harcourt Road; the Uturu-Afikpo Road; the Owerri-Mbaise Obowo Road; the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, the 9th Mile-Benue boarder Road,” the group noted.

It further said: “Your Excellency, your good name will go down the drain if you do not urgently rise to the occasion.”