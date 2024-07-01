South Africa’s Ramaphosa forms new coalition cabinet

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president has formed a new coalition cabinet which includes members of other parties after the African National Congress(ANC) failed to win a majority in the May election.

He retained 20 out of the 32 seats for the ANC while the Democratic Alliance (DA), now the main opposition party, will hold six. Six other portfolios are shared amongst smaller parties.

The president announced on Sunday after one month of tense negotiations with the DA and other parties covering issues such as frustration over poverty, poor services, and some of the world’s highest rates of inequality and unemployment.

The ANC had been the dominant political power in South Africa for the past 30 accumulating the required 60 per cent vote in all elections till the May 29 20024 elections where they got 40 per cent which is below the required benchmark and had to form a coalition with the DA and other smaller parties.

Ramaphosa said Sunday that those issues would be priorities for the new government.

“We have shown that there are no problems that are too difficult or too intractable that they cannot be solved through dialogue,” said Ramaphosa.

In the new cabinet, the ANC will keep key ministries such as defence, finance, and also foreign affairs where it has been vocal in its support of the Palestinians and intensely critical of Israeli actions in Gaza. Outgoing Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has been replaced by Ronald Lamola, who was previously justice minister.

The DA’s portfolios include home affairs – which controls immigration, as well as public works – which has been at the centre of a series of corruption scandals. Party leader John Steenhuisen will lead the agriculture ministry.

In a televised speech on Sunday, Mr Ramaphosa said: “The incoming government will prioritize rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and creation of a more just society.”

The ANC welcomed the move as “an important step forward, and a testament to the resilience of our democracy”.

Meanwhile, the DA said it was “proud to rise to the challenge and take our place, for the first time, at the seat of national government”.

It also pledged “good governance, zero tolerance for corruption and pragmatic policy-making”.