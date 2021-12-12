South African President Ramaphosa in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has delegated all his duties to Deputy President David Mabuza after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild symptoms.

“The president, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,” the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

Read Also: MTN to implement mandatory Covid-19 vaccination from 2022

Ramaphosa, 69, was vaccinated against coronavirus with the Johnson & Johnson shot in February.