South Africa has expressed strong disappointment over the United States’ expulsion of its ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, urging respect and diplomatic decorum between the two nations. The move follows accusations from Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, who labeled Rasool a “race-baiting politician” with animosity toward President Donald Trump.

In response, the South African presidency issued a statement calling the decision “unfortunate” and stressing the importance of maintaining diplomatic norms. Despite the incident, Pretoria reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Washington.

However, the expulsion has further strained relations already marred by past disputes. Tensions between the two countries escalated when Trump, during his presidency, froze U.S. aid to South Africa over concerns about its land reform policies, which he claimed targeted white farmers.

The Trump administration went as far as inviting South African farmers to relocate to the U.S., alleging that Pretoria was “confiscating” land.

The latest diplomatic rift comes at a sensitive time for South Africa, as the ruling African National Congress (ANC) faces mounting political challenges ahead of a crucial election. Analysts warn that the growing divide between Washington and Pretoria could have wider implications for economic and political cooperation between the two nations.

