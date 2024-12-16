SON sensitises leather manufacturers in Aba on standardisation of products

…seeks application of sustainable standards in leather production

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), is seeking to boost the leather and leather products manufacturing sector for sustainability in Abia State, in line with the Federal Government’s mandate to diversify the economy from crude oil-based to non-oil economic structure.

Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, director-general/ chief executive, SON, made the declaration at a day sensitisation/capacity building workshop, held recently in Aba with the theme; “Standardisation for competitiveness: Unlocking Nigeria’s non-oil sector”.

The director-general of SON, who was represented at the forum by Chukwuma Aharanwa, head, South-East Regional Operations of SON, noted that Abia, touted, as the Japan of Nigeria”, is the hub of manufacturing in the South-East and the fastest growing production pivot of the nation, deserves all the regulatory, statutory, technical and financial support from both government and non-governmental institutions.

Okeke, explained that the government and SON in particular, recognises the activities and contributions of the finished leather and textile industry in Aba, and is willing to help them gain their rightful position on both the local and global markets.

He applauded their resilience despite the economic challenge in the country and urged them to apply that resilience in embracing standards and standardisation skills, to benefit from government programmes, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA), SON Product Identification Scheme (SONPIS), subsidized Standards sales, access to funds, as well as the world markets.

Phoebean Arumemi, an engineer and head, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) department of SON, while presenting a paper titled “Standardisation: empowering small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs), promoting quality assurance businesses”, informed participants that SON has put in place policies and schemes to support MSMEs, including the SONPIS, the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP), Laboratory Services, Training Services, Calibration and SON Offshore Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP).

She took a step-by-step approach to her presentation explaining the various activities in SON, Standards development, why SMEs require Standards, how to obtain SON Certificates, SON Support for SMEs Development and SON Customer Feedback and Collaboration. She urged them to always contact SON office(s) whenever they need support relating to standards and standardization.

Ahmed Saleh Adamu, head, Leather and Leather Products, SON; in his paper titled; Standardisation: Exploring Opportunities, Assuring Growth in Leather/Leather Products Industries, revealed that Nigeria’s Leather industry faces challenges related to quality and standardisation, despite being a crucial sector with immense potential for economic growth.

He explained that Nigeria’s leather industry is one of the country’s largest non-oil export earners with an annual export value estimated at $600 million ; making her one of the largest producers of leather/leather products in Africa, with key hubs in Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Aba.

To address these challenges Adamu suggested that effective standardisation and quality assurance is essential for achieving optimal and sustainable economic growth.

