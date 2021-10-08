SON raises alarm over substandard roofing sheets in Nigerian market

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has raised alarm over the flooding of the Nigerian market with substandard roofing sheets.

The SON has also given importers, local manufacturers and distributors of the standard sheets one month to remove them from the markets or face stiff penalty.

Farouk Salim, the director-general of SON, issued the ultimatum at a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday in Lagos.

Farouk noted that there had been a public outcry on the prevalence of substandard roofing sheets in Nigerian markets.

According to him, SON’s market surveillance shows large quantities of imported and locally manufactured roofing sheets that do not meet the requirements of the Nigerian Industrial Standard

“Marking for identification and traceability information available to SON shows that the larger percentage of the substandard roofing sheets are the imported brands. However, manufacturers of local brands have been found to be importers of the same substandard sheets in circulation. This practice cannot be allowed to continue.

“I therefore direct as follows: That all importers, manufacturers and distributors of galvanised steel roofing sheets should desist from selling substandard sheets to unsuspecting Nigerians. That a moratorium of one month is being given from today for you to remove all substandard roofing sheets from Nigerian markets.

“The SON Task Force is hereby directed to visit and seal all premises where substandard roofing sheets are found after the moratorium and impound such consignments. Stiffer penalty than hitherto applied awaits defaulters of this directive,” said Salim.

He called for self-regulation among the stakeholders and advised them to report those involved in importing, manufacturing and distribution of substandard roofing sheets.

According to him, the importation and distribution of substandard roofing sheets among other products in Nigeria is an act of economic sabotage with grave implications for the security of the nation.

He said the proceeds from illicit activities of deliberate importation of substandard products might be partly responsible for the funding of negative activities like banditry, kidnapping and terrorism plaguing the country.

“We at SON will continue to work diligently with sister regulatory and security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of substandard products are brought to book.

This is in line with provisions of the SON Act No. 14 of 2015 and extant criminal Acts,”Salim added.

On his part, Bola Awojobi, chairman, Galvanised Iron and Steel Manufacturers Association (GISMA), commended SON for the renewed vigour to sanitise the roofing sheet market.

Awojobi said six manufacturing plants have shut down operations in the last seven years because they could not compete with the flooding of the market with imported substandard roofing sheets.

He said: “The importation of substandard roofing sheets is hurting the economy and we are losing revenue as a nation.

“Nigerians are losing their jobs. Manufacturers are indebted to banks and cannot sell their standard products because some persons are importing substandard roofing sheets.”

Awojobi also assured the director general that the association was ready to cooperate with SON to sanitise the market. NAN