SON certifies Trios Integrated Water Services

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has certified Trios Integrated Water Services, maker of pure and clean packaged water.

The company located in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, was certified for operation after it was approved by SON’s Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP).

Speaking after receiving the operational certificate, Oyedeji Olajubu, managing director, Trios Integrated Water Services, described the accreditation as a testament to the deliberate efforts of the company’s management to strive for excellence since inception.

“This is another milestone in our company’s goal of delivering quality product that will offer value for money,” Olajubu said.

“This certification indicates that our water has met exportable standards and we can always improve on this standard to create a better satisfaction for our consumers,” he said.

He disclosed that the focus of the company is to expand its market to cater to the needs of many Nigerians and also continue to improve on the quality of products according to SON standards.

While commending SON for ensuring standards are maintained, Olajubu enjoined the people to patronise companies compliant with standards and help to stop the production and circulation of substandard products in Nigeria.