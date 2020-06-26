SON alerts Nigerians on suspected substandard engine oil

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has raised a red alert on the discovery of suspected substandard brand of engine oil in the Nigerian markets.

Osita Aboloma,the director general of the Organisation who gave the information in a statement on Friday noted that the suspected substandard brand of engine oil was discovered through the SON regular market surveillance activity in its 42 State offices across the country.

The imported product, Aboloma explained has neither undergone the SON offshore conformity assessment process nor was it registered with the organisation for traceability and quality verification.

He stated that the brand of engine oil is being sold in One litre and Four litre containers to unsuspecting Nigerian Consumers.

SON helman further explained that the suspected substandard product has no close or remote relationship with the Toyota brands of automobile or the manufacturers.

Speaking further on the product , SON Director of Compliance Obiora Manafa advised the Nigerian public to avoid patronage of the brand of engine oil in the meantime, stressing that SON operatives are on the trail of other uncertified and unregistered brands of engine oil in the Nigerian markets for necessary regulatory action.

Manafa advised the general public to patronize only certified made-in-Nigeria brands of engine oil with the MANCAP logo and imported brands that have undergone the SON offshore conformity assessment process andNare duly registered for traceability and quality verification.

SON also assured the Nigerian public that all purveyors of substandard and life threatening products would be prosecuted in line with the provisions of the SON Act 14 of 2015 and the criminal code once apprehended.

The statement expressed further concern at the importation of poor quality products into Nigeria to engage in unfair competition with high quality, certified, made-in- Nigeria brands.