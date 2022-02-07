Soludo will surpass my achievements -Obiano

Willie Obiano, the outgoing governor of Anambra State, has urged the people of the state to give total support to the incomi ng administration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo

Obiano stated this when he joined the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Reverend Valerian Okeke at his pastoral visit to St. Dominic Parish Agaja, Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who said that March 17th, 2022 is sacrosanct, thanked Abatete community for mobilising their votes for the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the last election, expressing optimism that his successor will perform better than he did, reminding the people that it would be far-fetched without their support.

In his homily, Archbishop Okeke said the faith in God is the motivation that drives Christians to pray consistently for their needs, pointing out that faith in God shows the limitations of human power and the omnipotent powers of the divine, as God is all-powerful and all-loving to shower His faithful with favours when they pray to Him.

Some members of the Anambra state executive council were part of the mass.