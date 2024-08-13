Soludo to conduct LG election in Anambra after 11 years

…as PDP elects new leaders in 31 Akwa-Ibom local councils

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State-led Administration has announced its intention to conduct Local Government polls in the State after 11 years of endless wait.

This is coming after years of agitations by civil society groups, politicians and journalists in the state, who called on Soludo to honour a promise he made during electioneering to conduct Local Government election.

The last Local Government election in the State was last held in 2013 during the twilight of the Administration of former governor, Peter Obi.

The State Independent Electoral Commission announced this in a press statement on Monday following the inauguration of members of the Commission early last week, just as he charged them to give Anambra State a clean and credible polls.

Read also: 8000 Anambra youths to benefit in Soludo skills acquisition programme

Genevieve Osakwe, Chairman of Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) in a statement on Monday, said the election would hold on Sept. 28.

She said, “The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission wishes to inform all registered Political Parties and the general public that Local Government Elections in the State will be held on Saturday September 28, 2024.

“Election Timetable/Schedule of Activities and Other details can be collected from the Headquarters of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission, Awka, from Wednesday, 14th August, 2024.”

Meanwhile, a new leadership has emerged in all the 31 Local Government Chapters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State following the election of New Executive Committee who will hold office for four years.

At the Congress, a total of 18 Chapter Officers were elected in each Local Government, including one National Delegate per LGA bringing the total to 31 National Delegates as well as one Persons Living with Disabilities, PLWDs in each Local Government also bringing the total of PLWDs to Thirty-one across the State.

Governor Umo Eno was among eminent members of the Party elected as National Delegates at the Local Government Congress which held at the PDP chapter headquarters Nsit Ubium.

The governor, who is also the leader of the PDP in the State, lauded the unity and dogged resolve to victory that had remained as the defining traits of the PDP in the State.

He said the new officers elected should be prepared to work assiduously to keep the Party on the path of successive electoral conquests in Akwa Ibom State.

Addressing Stakeholders and returning officers just before their departure to the various LGAs, Aniekan Akpan, the Ibom State Chairman of the PDP, reminded the stakeholders and elders of the need to elect officers who are ready to make the needed sacrifices of stewardship that will draw more faithful and supporters to the PDP in Akwa Ibom State.