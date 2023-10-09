Soludo presents N1.524b cheque to Anambra mission schools

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has presented N1.524 billion cheque to mission schools in the state to support quality of education and infrastructure.

Soludo presented the cheques to owners/operators of Anambra Mission Schools during a meeting at Government Lodge, Amawbia on Friday.

762 Anambra Mission Schools received N2,000,000 each, while eight schools returned to Salvation Army Schools received the sum of N16,000,000.

275 schools returned to Anambra Anglican Mission Public Schools received the sum of N550,000,000, while 459 schools returned to Anambra Catholic Mission Public Schools received the sum of N918,000,000.

Twenty (20) schools initially owned by Anambra Pentecostal Schools received the sum of N40,000,000.

In a remark, Soludo said that the education sector was one large sector, for which his administration has a large agenda.

He applauded owners of mission schools for their active participation in the health sector, of which most hospitals belong and decried the state of public sector components in the area of education and health.

The governor noted that both sectors are fundamentally slacking backwards and that part of his agenda is to restore them, which is part of the primary duty of government anywhere in the world.

He recalled that when he assumed office, no general hospital had doctors.

He however, assured that all general hospitals would be equipped with solar power so that indigenes and residents can have access to a quality healthcare and educational systems, especially the poorest of the poor.

Soludo disclosed that hundreds of quack hospitals are in operation and reiterated his commitment to clean up the sector and make it work.

“In the area of education, this is why we are here and what we are trying to achieve on education is also the same we want to achieve in the public health sector,” he said.

He expressed displeasure that the society is creating two sets of citizens; the children of the poor abandoned in public schools and the children of the rich/average who can afford missions or private schools.

Soludo maintained that his vision was to develop human capital in the state to be productive at home and exportable abroad as well as to refurbish and recreate schools that will be smart, digital inclined.

He also disclosed his plans to commence Leadership Science and Technology Schools.

“We shall be encouraging Anambra people to adopt schools in their communities but even if you can’t, you can at least buy a pencil for a child.

“You will be amazed at what difference you can make. Club of Patrons will be formed in these public schools. We want communities to take ownership of these schools,” he said.

Soludo appreciated operators of mission schools for their efforts over the years and what they will continue to do, describing them as almost being a substitute for the government.

In a vote of thanks, the Chairman of PFN, Anambra State Chapter, Moses Ezedebego, a bishop on behalf of all Anambra Mission Schools, said that the governor had demonstrated leadership, showing that all religious denominations can work together as a family.

Ezedebego stressed that the governor has wiped the tears of uncountable millions of poor ndi Anambra and his deeds today will remain indelible in the annals of the State history

The Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim joined the Governor at the event.

Others are the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Bishop Awka Diocese and Archbishop of the Niger Province, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, the Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Catholic Bishop of Nnewi, Most Jonas-Benson Okoye, Bishops among others.