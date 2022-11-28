Soludo commiserates with Onitsha main market fire victims

Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state, has commiserated with shop owners and victims of the fire outbreak at the Onitsha main market Monday.

The incident occurred around 1:00 am Monday morning and officers of the Anambra State Fire Service were on ground to extinguish it.

Soludo expressed sadness over the incident that left shops and goods worth millions of naira razed.

“I commiserate with the shop owners over the inferno. As a responsive government, we are already on top of the situation, investigating the remote and immediate causes of the fire, as well as the losses incurred with a view to averting a future recurrence of the disaster,” Soludo said.

“Efforts of our emergency responders like the state fire service contributed in extinguishing the fire and I find their efforts heartwarming.

“I encourage those affected to remain strong and resolute in the face of the extreme loss as we continue to work with relevant institutions to find lasting solutions to the perennial fire incidents across the state.”

The governor said he had also directed the State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim in company of the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr Julius Chukwuemeka and the Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr Sly Ezeokenwa to convey government commiseration to the affected victims and leadership of the market

He reiterated the need for citizens to adhere to fire safety measures particularly in this season of the year.

Meanwhile, the state police have said that the situation is under control.

“No loss of life though, good worth millions of naira has been affected,” the state police command Spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu has said in a statement.

According to him, preliminary information showed that the cause of the fire is as a result of electrical upsurge from a Cosmetics store in the storey building.

“Our personnel are still there monitoring,” he said.

Ikenga said the Anambra State command has advised members of the public to always turn off their appliances before leaving the house and offices.