Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has approved resuscitation of 68 moribund water schemes in different parts of the state.

The State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Julius Chukwuemeka stated this in Awka the state capital during an interactive session with vendors and contractors where he gave an overview of the interest of the state government in the resuscitation.

This is coming barely two days after the state government took the Operation Light Up Anambra exercise to Nkwelle-Ezunaka, where they converted all the diesel-powered streetlights in the community to solar streetlights, making the community wear a new look at night, while the conversion team moved over to another community.

Addressing the vendors and the contractors, Chukwuemeka underscored the significance of Soludo’s campaign promise to provide clean and portable water for the people of Anambra.

He said the approval to resuscitate 68 water schemes and facilities across the state is a tangible step toward fulfilling this commitment.

The commissioner said that the installation of solar systems in the water schemes is another strategic move not only to cut down operational costs but also to champion environmental sustainability.

The integration of solar power, he said, aligns with the governor’s vision for a greener and more cost-effective water supply infrastructure.

Chukwuemeka urged the vendors and contractors not to compromise on standards.

“This emphasizes the governor’s insistence on delivering high-quality results in the resuscitation process,” he said.

According to him, the call for diligence and adherence to timelines reflects Soludo’s commitment to efficient project execution, ensuring that the benefits of improved water supply reach the people of the state in a timely manner.

On her own part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ifeyinwa Uzoka provided additional insights into Soludo’s objectives in the water and power sectors of the state, which hinge on providing steady water supply to both urban and rural areas in the state.

The Perm Sec’ s insight into the broader goal of the water resuscitation project highlights the governor’s dedication to addressing water needs across the the State, thereby improving overall public health and well-being.

Contributing, Managing Director of Anambra State Water Resources Management, Hon. Ikeobi Ejiofor charged the vendors to focus on delivering a standard job on time to reflect governor’s emphasis on accountability and efficiency.

According to him, Soludo’s administration is evidently prioritizing not just the completion of projects but their successful and timely execution to ensure the swift delivery of improved services to the people.