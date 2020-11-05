Soldier killed as troops rescue kidnap victims, kill 22 insurgents in North

The Nigerian military says it’s troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have successfully rescued three women and their infants from bandits after a fierce fire fight with the criminals in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, but lost a soldier in the process.

John Enenche, a major general and Coordinator Defence Media Operations (DMO)who said this at a news briefing in Abuja on Thursday, said 3 bandits were killed, several others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds, while 2 additional bandits’ bodies were discovered along their withdrawal route during the exploitation phase.

“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme price in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers in the heat of the encounter”, Enenche said.

Giving further update on the activities of the armed forces in the last week, Enenche said troops deployed at Dan Ali village arrested 2 suspected bandits’ collaborators namely Samaila Usman and Idi Bello.

“Similarly, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji arrested 2 suspected bandit collaborators at Yarkirya village and Kankara Market in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. On 31 October 2020, Forward Operating Base KANGO patrol team arrested 2 suspected bandits at Kango village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State”, he said.

In the North East zone, the coordinator said the Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security agencies have continued to sustain the onslaught against the insurgents, as troops recorded appreciable successes as several terrorists were neutralized, while many were arrested with caches of arms and ammunition.

He said the Land Component of Operation Lafiya Dole under its subsidiary Operation Fire Ball with superior fire power and support from the Air Task Force, killed 22 insurgents while several others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds and recovered caches of arms and ammunition as well as of their equipment.

The coordinatoralso disclosed that troops of Operation Fire Ball in conjunction with local vigilante arrested a Boko Haram/ISWAP member identified as Mohammed Bello at Damaturu Town in Yobe State.

He said the terrorist was arrested while trying to purchase arms and ammunition, while he was in possession of one AK-47 rifle and a magazine.

The coordinator said the criminal element has been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for necessary action.

In the North-Central zone, Eneche said troops have continued to intensify aggressive clearance operations amongst others, which according to him, had led to a gradual reduction in the activities of criminality in the zone.

“Notably, within the period, troops of Sector 2 Operation Whirl Punch while on patrol at Bassa village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State repelled armed bandits attack. In the course of the encounter, several bandits were neutralized.

“Also, within the period in focus, troops of Headquarters Command Army Records Lokoja in conjunction with Defence Intelligence Agency operatives arrested 4 suspected criminals with 3 locally made guns at Auko village along Lokoja- Abuja Highway in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State”, Eneche said.

In the south south, Enenche sais Troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and immobilized 3 illegal refineries containing 7 boilers, 2 reservoirs and 2 tanks loaded with illegally refined oil products around Orutoru in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Additionally, troops in conjunction with local vigilante arrested 5 suspected cultists at Jesse Community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State”, he said.

The coordinator assured that the military will sustain the onslaught against all forms of criminality while urging citizens to avail troops of information.