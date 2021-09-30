Solarin, Nigerian Pharmacist becomes FIP Fellow

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), The body that represents four million pharmacists globally, at its council meeting on the 17th of September, 2021 awarded the fellowship of the federation to eight pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists from seven different countries.

One of the awardees is Sola Solarin is a Nigerian industrial pharmacist, Managing Partner of Savante Consulting Ltd and current president of the Industrial Pharmacy Section of the federation.

The purpose of the Fellow is to recognise individual members of FIP who have exhibited strong leadership internationally and have distinguished themselves in the pharmaceutical sciences and practice of pharmacy.

It also recognises those who have contributed to the advancement of the pharmaceutical sciences and practice of pharmacy, serving the FIP.

Sola Solarin is the third Nigerian to be so honoured.

Others are Sam Agboifo, a former vice president of the FIP, and Azubuike Okwor, former president of the African Pharmacists Forum.