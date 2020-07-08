Sokoto govt approves N10.2bn for construction of 2 flyovers, roads 

Sokoto State government will spend over N10 billion on the construction of intra-city flyovers and roads dualisation within the state capital this fiscal year.

This was part of the resolutions of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday.

At the close of the meeting, commissioner for information, Isa Bajini Galadanci, and his colleague of the Ministry of Finance, Abdussamad Dasuki, along with those of Basic Education, Works and Water Resources, briefed journalists on the outcome.

According to Dasuki, Gov. Tambuwal has directed that all paperwork on the awards of the contracts be completed within five days after the Wednesday meeting to enable the contractors commence work on time.

The governor’s directive, Dasuki said, also covers the trio of contracts on mega hospitals planned for Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH) and two others which over N10 billion awards the Council approved last week.

He said the directive also includes modalities for the payment of compensation in all affected sites where the projects would be located.

A breakdown of the expenditures on the five approved projects on Wednesday indicate that while the flyovers will gulp about N6.8 billion, thus carrying the lion share, the roads dualisation makes up the rest of the total sum.

The roads earmarked for dualisation are Waziri Abbas, Maituta and the Illela Terminus roads which will gulp N709 million, N277 million and N2.856 billion, respectively.

The sum of N3.4 billion apiece is set aside for the construction of the flyovers to be located at Dandima and Rijiyar Doruwa intersections of the state capital.

The Council also received and adopted the recommendations of a committee set up by the state government on the inter-ministerial integration of water supply in the state.