Sokoto government signs agreement for N20bn projects, mobilises contractors

Sokoto State government on Monday signed the contracts agreement for the execution of over N20 billion projects across the state.

Similarly, the state government made a down payment of over N6.2 billion, being 30 percent of the total amount, to the contractors handling the projects.

The companies with which the contracts agreement were signed that also received the 30 percent mobilisation are CCECC, which will construct two flyovers at Runjin Sambo and Rijiyar Dorowa areas; AFDIN, which will handle the dualisation of Tashar Illela Road, and Calder Construction Company scheduled to construct Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH).

Others include K&E billed to dualise Maituta Road, Solid Stone that will dualise Waziri Abbas Road, as well as SSTC that will construct the Premier Hospital to be located at Sabon Birni.

In his remarks, Suleman Usman, the Attorney General of the state, who represented the state governor, said the signing of the agreement signifies the commitment and determination of the present administration to executive various developmental projects in the state.

He said the projects when completed would boost the economic development of the state and ease traffic congestion in the state capital.

He thanked the ministries handling the projects for their commitment in making the signing agreement a reality and charged the contractors to ensure effective supervision of the projects and ensure their completion according to specification.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors, Eric Shen, CEO of CCECC, thanked the Sokoto State government for finding them worthy to execute the projects.

He assured of the timely completion of the projects, stressing that they would be of high quality.