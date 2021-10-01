Sokoto aims at transparency, prompt in paying salaries

Sokoto State’s government under Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has shown transparency and prompt in paying staff salaries.

Despite myriad economic challenges occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19, global economic meltdowns and security challenges that have dogged the smooth administration of states recently, the Sokoto state government has remained steadfast in fiscal discipline, monthly payment of staff entitlements and provision of critical infrastructure.

Governor Tambuwal stated this at BudgIT‘s annual event geared towards enhancing financial probity among states of the federation.

According to the Governor, “much of what is being done in the state in terms of economic reforms are intended to ensure fiscal transparency and accountability as well as diversify the state’s economy for the common good of its citizens.”

Gov. Tambuwal, who was represented by the state’s commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Bashir Gidado enumerated some of the achievements of his administration in the last six years as open governance, which placed the state ahead of others in the country in the States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme, establishment for a Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), and autonomy for w state and local government Auditors General.

He also said his administration’s Ease of Doing Business Program fetched it the National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) ranking of the second in the federation in this category.

He added that in order to consolidate on the gains recorded by its frugal fiscal discipline the state government rolled out a State Development Plan that will be propelled by Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Medium Term Sector strategy.

The state noted the Governor, “also adopted the Charter of Accounts in our budgeting process, established a state Geographical Information System (SOGIS) for land administration, restructured the state board of Internal Revenue Service and established a One-Stop-Shop for Business permits, registration, certification and information seeking from Federal and State agencies under one roof.