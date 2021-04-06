Socialander advises businesses to invest in digital marketing Post-Covid

Socialander, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing digital agencies through its Managing Director, Bella Victor recently advised businesses in Nigeria to embrace digital marketing as a prescription to cushion and remedy the effects of the covid-19 business losses.

According to KPMG, 94 percent of the Fortune 1000 across the globe, and businesses in Nigeria have been negatively impacted by covid-19. The impact of the novel coronavirus on the economic activities of the world cannot be overemphasized. However, some businesses are getting back up with digital marketing in Nigeria.

Being Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria can be said to be the business headquarters of Africa. Unfortunately, this hasn’t translated into reality. Most Nigerian businesses, especially MSMEs, are yet to understand the importance of digital marketing in Nigeria at this time. The most alarming issue is the fact that they have failed to see that the future of business will greatly reside online – the internet.

This being the case, only businesses that invest in building a digital presence and social trust through digital marketing in Nigeria will remain on the right side of the business growth chart. We are no longer in the era of having physical shops and storefronts scattered all over the place in Aba in Abia State, Nnewi in Anambra State, or Computer village in Lagos State. Now it is more important than ever to invest in digital shops because:

● It is rent-free

● Connects your business to a wider audience

● Enables remote work

● Promotes customer-centric contactless transactions

● Reduces operational cost

This is just to mention a few of the positive impacts of digital marketing for businesses in post-Covid.

Socialander Digital Agency strongly points out the fact that digital marketing doesn’t just mean having a Facebook and/or Instagram account or page where you drop your products or services to whoever cares to see it. As much as digital is the new “land of green pastures”, the digital ecosystem is extremely competitive, and only businesses with the best knowledge and support, especially from reputable digital agencies will get to reap the best fruits.

According to the Socialander team of creatives, here are core areas of good digital marketing every business should invest in post-Covid:

1. Social Media Marketing

As already pointed out, good digital marketing in Nigeria should transcend just having a social profile. Social Media Marketing speaks about brand positioning through digital branding. And one of the major drivers of digital brand building for engagement, lead generation, and then sales conversion is CONTENT. What is good content if no one gets to see it? This is where content marketing and social media advertising become crucial. Good thing is that you don’t need to spend all you have to get good social media results. To help businesses grow with social media, Socialander published an article on The Best Time to Post on Social Media for Highest Engagement in 2021 among many other relevant publications.

2. Email Marketing

This is a highly underrated aspect of digital marketing. Email Marketing lets you take it personally with your customers or prospects and everyone likes to be treated personally. It makes us feel special and breaks down the wall of rejection if well done. This detailed article on Everything You Need To Know About Email Marketing In 2021 should help your business.

3. Mobile Marketing

Yes, businesses may have forgotten about it or they don’t just regard it. This is because they have failed to see beyond the surface. What is that one thing that almost everyone has with them most of the time? A mobile phone. The best part of this is that it doesn’t only work for smartphones and sophisticated gadgets, as long as the device can receive texts, your business can interact with it. Most importantly, Mobile/SMS Marketing is done to solidify existing customer relationships and build trust. This in turn subconsciously encourages word-of-mouth marketing by your customers for the benefit of your business.

Bella Victor went as far as saying that, “It is now clear that any business that neglects digital marketing in Nigeria today will most likely be obsolete in the next ten years because, if you don’t take advantage of digital marketing now, someone else will.”

