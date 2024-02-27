Social crusader advocates deployment of inmates to farms for agric revival

…says investment in agriculture ‘ll tackle hunger, insecurity

Samuel Ukwunetu Ali, the foremost social crusader has advocated the deployment of unused potential in all the Correctional Centres across the Country by deploying inmates to the agricultural sector as a remedy for the unfortunate national, social and economic woes.

Ali advised on a proposal he submitted to the Federal Government of Nigeria, entitled: “Optimal Strategies For Reviving The Agricultural Sector In Nigeria Via The Engagement Of Inmates Of The Nigeria Custodian Centers”, a copy of which was made available to Journalists in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital.

Ukwunetu Ali, who is the author of the popular book, entitled: “A Compendium of Biographies of Senator Oluremi Bola Tinubu, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Other Notable Women As A Panacea To Negligence Of Girl-Child Education In Nigeria”, said, “The first primary needs of man are usually food, and this can only be achieved through farming.

“Hence, the ability for Government to convert its human resources into agriculture, makes her a better society that would be envied.

“To revive the agricultural fortune of Nigeria and to varnish acute hunger, a concerted effort should be made to ensure that agricultural policies are tailored toward making farming attractive to the teeming youths across the country.

“The founding fathers of the nation made a conscious effort and produced policies that made farming the mainstay of the people. That mainstreaming Agriculture has earned tremendous growth and self-sufficiency of the country.”

He lamented that the effort of the Government of the First Republic in creating food sufficiency was wiped out with the lacklustre activities towards agriculture by the successive administrations, adding that while the first Republic economy which was based on agriculture was paired with most Asian and some European countries, noted that oil boom of the 70s created armies of present economic and starvation starring the people in the face

Ali pointed out that the successive administrations had tried to revive agriculture and put the Country on the path of growth again, but the challenges of corruption, free money from oil and policy inconsistencies had become the albatross that had kept the people on their knees, saying many agricultural initiatives in Nigeria had ailed since her independence due to corruption or lack of political will as well as the faulty foundation on which the Government was attempting to build those policies.